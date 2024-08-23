Tennis Star Throws Trash All Over Court After Losing U.S. Open Qualifier Despite Having Multiple Match Points

American tennis star Maxime Cressy was knocked out of U.S. Open qualifiers on Thursday in dramatic fashion, but the drama wasn't over when the match wrapped up. Cressy elected to take out his frustration on the court in what turned into a terrible look for the 27-year-old.

Cressy was shut out 6-0 in the opening frame in his match against Jan Choinski, and while all looked totally lost, he was able to stay alive with a second-set win in a tiebreak. With the momentum very much on his side, Cressy fought his way to holding a few match points in the final frame, but was unable to execute before Choinski won the tiebreak in the final frame 12-10.

The loss was gut-wrenching for the American who has never made it past the second round of the U.S. Open. While it appeared that he collected himself sitting on his bench following the loss, that wasn't exactly the case.

Cressy began throwing trash, and a lot of it, all over the court before making his way down the tunnel.

Banana peels, wrappers, water bottles, they all made an appearance during his tantrum.

If losing a match while holding multiple match points wasn't brutal enough, the loss cost Cress a $100,000 payday.

"Completely understandable. I was there. Those two MPs cost him $100,000. He's lost many matches in this manner, heartbreaking agonizing. He mentally snapped. Tennis is a cruel sport," a user on X explained.

Cressy, currently ranked 180th in the world, holds a career singles record of 43-58. He's won one title both in singles and doubles where his deepest run in a grand slam came during the 2022 French Open when he and his playing partner punched their ticket to the third round.