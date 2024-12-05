Max Verstappen's Home Grand Prix Will Come Off The F1 Calendar After 2026

It's no secret that there are more places that want to host Formula 1 races than there are spots on the schedule, but come 2026 one of those spots will open up with news that the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort — four-time champion, Red Bull's Max Verstappen's home race — will hold it's final race weekend.

The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the calendar after a decades-long absence in large part because of Verstappen's popularity.

Its return came in 2021 as Verstappen battled Mercedes Lewis Hamilton for his maiden championship, and Verstappen's massive popularity made it a no-brainer. The Dutchman has since won three of the four Dutch Grand Prix since it returned to the schedule.

However, Formula 1 announced this week that they had reached a deal with the race's promotor to hold it in 2026, but after that, it's off the calendar.

Something F1 said was actually the promotor's decision.

That's a bit of a bummer considering what a neat circuit Zandvoort is, but it does open up a spot on the calendar for another race, which is cool.

I was most surprised by comments from F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali that seemed to indicate that the Dutch Grand Prix promoters had no interest in continuing beyond 26 even with the series moving to a long-rumored rotational model that would see some races going on and off the schedule from year to year.

"All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026," he said.

While Max Verstappen will no longer have a true home race beyond 2026, he'll still have plenty of support from the Orange Army who turn out in massive numbers for races in Austria at the Red Bull Ring — which is Red Bull's home race — and to the Hungaroring, home of the Hungarian Grand Prix.