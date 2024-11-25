Newest PGA Tour Winner Mav McNealy Explains Awesome Deal He Has With His 'Witch' Of A Grandmother

Maverick McNealy became the newest PGA Tour winner on Sunday after making birdie on his 72nd hole to earn a one-shot victory at the RSM Classic. The entire McNealy crew was certainly thrilled to see the 29-year-old find the winner's circle for the first time in what was his 142nd start on Tour, but as he alluded to, nobody may be more thrilled about the win more so than his grandmother.

Speaking with reporters after earning the win, McNealy explained that he has had a standing deal with his Grandma Marm since he turned professional years ago. Each time he earns a paycheck of at least $50,000, he has to send her some flowers.

"She doesn’t seem to mind that that happens a lot more with PGA Tour purses than on the Korn Ferry Tour. It’s kind of her bragging rights around the retirement home," McNealy joked on Sunday. "Then top-10s she gets chocolates as well."

McNealy earned a $1.365 million paycheck with his win at the RSM Classic, and sending Grandma Marm flowers was at the top of mind. Not only because she deserves them, but because if he doesn't send them, then something bad is bound to happen to McNealy in the near future given that she is a "witch."

His words, not mine.

"My grandma’s a witch," he said. "If I forget to send her flowers, weird things happen. Food poisoning, clubs snap, balls crack, it’s the weirdest stuff ever, so I’ve got to stay on that. I should probably get her something a little extra special for winning."

Send the flowers, Mav, send a lot of them.

All joking aside, it's always cool to hear about the relationship athletes have with their grandparents. McNealy was minutes removed from a life-changing moment, yet his grandmother immediately came to mind given that she's been his biggest fan for, quite literally, his entire life.

"She loves us and we love her. There’s nobody that watches my shots more closely than she does," McNealy explained. "I know that her watching my golf in a lot of ways keeps her going, gives her something to look forward to. To the point where she won’t let people talk to her when she’s watching me play. It’s pretty special."

With the win, McNealy secured his PGA Tour card for another two years and closed out the 2024 campaign with a total of six Top 10s in 28 starts.