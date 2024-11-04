Matt LaFleur: Questions About Jordan Love Interceptions Are 'Really Annoying’

Jordan Love leads the NFL in interceptions this season. But Matt LaFleur is tired of talking about that.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback struggled on Sunday in a 24-14 loss to the surging Detroit Lions. Love completed 23-of-39 passes for 273 yards and one interception. It wasn't all on him — his receivers also dropped six passes, thanks a lot to the windy, rainy weather.

But it was Love's pick-six that proved to be killer, giving the Lions a 14-point lead heading into halftime.

Love's 10 interceptions this season leave him tied for the league-lead with the Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith. Love has now thrown a pick in seven straight starts, which is the longest streak by a Packers quarterback since Brett Favre did it in 2006.

After the game, reporters asked the Packers head coach what had caused the flood of turnovers. LaFleur cut the reporter off.

"You guys are going to make — I understand, like, it's really annoying up here, though," LaFleur said. "He's fighting, he's competing. We know that we've got to take care of the football, but I don't question anything about what he's trying to do. We just got to do it better."

This off-season, Love signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension that makes him one of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks. The 26-year-old has dealt with knee and groin injuries this season, but said he felt fine after Sunday’s loss.

In fairness, the Packers are still a respectable 6-3 heading into their bye week. And they have some very winnable games coming up against the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins — in that order.

But fans expect a stronger performance from their quarterback if Green Bay is going to make a serious playoff push. And until that happens, LaFleur might as well get used to answering questions.