Massachusetts Girls' Field Hockey Team Refuses To Play Opponent With Male Players

A terrible scene played out last year during a high school girls' field hockey game in Massachusetts.

The rules in the state allow boys to compete on the girls' team if there is no male equivalent for a sport. So, to be clear, this was not a transgender athlete.

This was just a boy who wanted to play field hockey, but there was no boys' field hockey team at his school, Swampscott.

Thus, he was granted the right to play on the girls' team.

Well, during a playoff game against Dighton-Rehoboth in November, the boy fired a shot that hit a girl in the face and she "sustained significant facial and dental injuries," including the loss of two teeth.

The video below shows the incident and while it's hard to see the injury, the scenes are disturbing as girls are heard screaming when they realize the damage that occurred.

As Riley Gaines' social media post says, Dighton-Rehoboth has decided that it does not want that to happen again.

The team has a game scheduled against Somerset-Berkeley, another girls' team that has male players on it.

But the school announced that it is going to forfeit that contest rather than subject the girls to potential injuries.

In fact, as CBS reported in July, the Dighton-Rehoboth school district put a new rule in place that allows girls' teams to refuse to play against teams that have male players.

This is the first time that the rule will be used to avoid such an opponent.

"Our Field Hockey coaches and captains made this decision," the school wrote in a release posted on social media. "There are times when we have to place a higher value on safety than on victory."

They also encouraged other schools to join them in refusing to compete on an unfair playing field where girls' teams have male members.

This is a fairly large development that a school district is willing to put a provision in place that allows girls' teams to refuse to face opponents with boys.

However, this is not a transgender athlete situation, which raises the question of what would happen should that be the case in the near future.

That is something that is happening more and more across the country, despite certain sectors of the media trying to act like it doesn't.

The rule states that teams can refuse to play opponents who have "athletes of the opposite sex", but proponents of transgender ideology argue that transgender girls are just girls, not boys. Even if biology disagrees.

So, what then?

We're likely going to find out sooner rather than later because once something like this starts happening, it only increases in number.

But this is a good start and will hopefully pave the way for more schools willing to stand up to the nonsense of allowing males to compete against females in sports that are separated by sex.