Marshawn Lynch Wants You To Skip Going To Bed, Show Up At GameDay At 3:30 A.M.

If you’re a fan of the California Golden Bears football team, and you live near campus, you had better get ready to wake up long before the sun rises.

But you don’t have to listen to me, a guy who has no personal interest in Cal’s matchup with the No. 8-ranked Miami Hurricanes tomorrow night. If I were the one calling the shots, I’d say sleep in, tailgate with friends and family, and get ready to watch what should be a solid ACC matchup.

But you should listen to a guy that has far more investment in tomorrow’s matchup, and that’s the one and only Marshawn Lynch.

"Beast Mode" is going to be the guest picker on "College GameDay," as tradition would dictate. After all, he’s one of the program’s best players in history and famously took an injury cart for a spin on the field after a game against Washington in 2006 . If you want to be close to him for the start of the segment at California Memorial Stadium, you’ll have to be there at 6 a.m. local time.

Wait, what was that?

*double checks research*

Yup, it's at six! Thanks conference realignment, for making Pacific coast fans get up before the crack of dawn (sunrise is just after 7 local time) to watch what might be the only time GameDay visits them in the next 10 years (no offense Cal).

But if you’re going to be up at 6, why not be up earlier than that? That’s what Lynch is suggesting.

The legendary running back said that fans shouldn’t bother going to sleep tonight if they spend the night out on the town. He said just show up when the gates open (3:30 a.m., wowzers) and get ready to party for the whole day.

Naturally, in promoting the fun, Lynch used his famous injury cart clip in a post on X from Thursday.

So what do you say, Cal fans? Are you going to answer the bell from one of your best alumni, or are you going to be lame and try to squeeze in some extra sleep on a night when you know it will be a horrible night to try to get some shut-eye?

"Beast Mode" has made the call. Don’t let him down.