Marshall Head Coach Offers Ohio State Players All-You-Can-Eat Biscuits In NIL Recruiting Pitch Ahead Of Game

Sometimes you have to make your best recruiting pitch at just the right moment, even if that means the money might not be the main incentive for transferring, as Marshall's Charles Huff jokingly did on Tuesday, ahead of their game with Ohio State.

Who says it has to be all about how much money one school can offer?

Leading up to their game against Ohio State on Saturday, Charles Huff spoke to reporters this week about his team taking the field against the talented Buckeyes. I don't think I need to discuss the talent disparity between the two teams, as Ryan Day has his team prepared to make a run towards a national championship.

As for Marshall, this is what we like to call a ‘Buy-Game’ for the Thundering Herd, coming off 31-14 loss to Virginia Tech last weekend. Obviously his team will be out-manned on the field this weekend, but he does have one thing going for him when it comes to enticing players to transfer to Marshall if they aren't happy with their playing time in Columbus.

Biscuits

Yep, you read that right. But these aren't just any biscuits. Nope, these are from Tudor's, which might be one of the best breakfast stops this side of the Mississippi. Just trust me when I tell you this.

All You Can Eat Biscuits

So, when discussing his football team this week, Coach Huff let it be known that he's very comfortable with the track his team is on when it comes to the future, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't take a few transfers from Ohio State. What does Marshall have to offer when it comes to NIL? Food.

"I feel good about the track we’re on, trust me," Charles Huff jokingly said this week. "I know where we are, but I feel good about the track we’re on. And I feel good about the players we have. Would love to have some of those guys from Ohio State, too. So if they want to transfer on down we’ve got a Tudor’s biscuit NIL all-you-can-eat.

You have to give Charles Huff some credit here. He knows what's awaiting his football team in Columbus this weekend, but went out of his way to have a light-hearted moment during his press conference.

If anything, Marshall would be a nice landing spot for some players across the country who are looking for additional playing time. And, receiving an NIL deal for all-you-can-eat breakfast is certainly a cherry on top of whatever NIL deal the school could offer.

The Buckeyes are 40.5 point favorites this weekend over Marshall, but they darn sure don’t have Tudor's biscuits to come home to after the game.

In this case, Marshall will take the $1.6 million owed to them for this matchup, and all those biscuits.