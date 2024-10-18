Alabama Legend Makes Bizarre Claim About Kirby Smart Shoving Rival Player: WATCH

Mark Ingram thinks Kirby Smart is lucky a fight didn't start after he shoved Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren.

A minor scandal erupted last weekend after the Georgia head coach appeared to shove Van Buren on the Georgia sideline.

Was contact made? Without a doubt, but it was clearly not on purpose. Smart was attempting to get the attention of DC Glenn Schumann when he made accidental contact with the Mississippi State QB.

He clearly didn't see who he shoved, but that hasn't stopped people from making it a way bigger deal than it needs to be.

Mark Ingram reacts to Kirby Smart shoving Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren.

Ingram weighed in on the situation on "The Triple Option" podcast, and he thinks Kirby Smart is lucky the situation didn't escalate in a big way.

"The SEC lucky there wasn’t an ass whooping…I know Kirby perfectly. He was my defensive coordinator when I was at Alabama, and he knows if he would have touched any one of us alphas like that, then he would have been squared up on. If he would have tried to push Rolando McClain, Courtney Upshaw, them cats like that, me, like Julio Jones. Like I would have been trying to get at Kirby. I would have been trying to get at Kirby. Now, it was on their sideline, so I don’t know if I would have been able to get to him, but I damn sure would have tried. Kirby knows what would’ve gone down. Push somebody like that? That’s somebody’s child, man."

You can watch the full exchange below starting around 1:19:30, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Again, people are taking this situation way too seriously. Van Buren didn't seem bothered at all by the accidental contact, Smart called the Mississippi State program after realizing what had happened when he watched the tape back and everyone needs to move on.

Are we really supposed to believe players would have swung on a rival coach? Are we really supposed to believe that would have happened? I don't believe it at all.

Everyone likes to talk tough, but talking tough and being tough are two different things. Furthermore, anyone with an ounce of common sense would have taken a second to think whether or not Smart did it on purpose, and quickly realize the answer was no.

Let's all dial it down and not feel the need to overreact to everything. It was obviously not a malicious moment, and there's no need to act like it was. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.