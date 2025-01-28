Mark Davis Breathes A Sigh Of Relief As Tom Brady, Pete Carroll Join Raiders; Laments Jon Gruden's Exit

Bringing in Pete Carroll as head coach and Tom Brady as partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders gave Mark Davis some major relief, especially after years of playing ‘damage control’ from parting ways with ex-HC Jon Gruden.

Davis spoke to the media on Tuesday and explained that the Raiders are finally ‘on track' after years of aimless direction. The Raiders owner mentioned Gruden's departure, following a scandal, as the point at which the team fell off.

When you go a full season with Antonio Pierce as your HC — compounded by Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as your top options at QB — "directionless" doesn't even cover it.

"Bringing in Tom Brady was bringing in somebody on the football side that I had been lacking having here in the organization," Davis said on Tuesday.

Gruden agreed to part ways with the Raiders after personal e-mails sent by the Super Bowl-winning coach were released, showing ‘uncouth’ language used by Gruden.

While watching Gruden fight off allegations of misogyny and racism, the Raiders fired Gruden (mid-season), barely reaching four seasons in his second stint coaching the Raiders.

Fans loved Gruden, but the pressure to leave was too much.

"Back in I guess it was ’18, with Jon Gruden," Davis added.

"He was somebody that I brought in and really expected to be that person on the football side that would bring stability to the organization. He had a 10-year contract and all that, and his head was chopped off. And we were put in a really bad position as an organization."

Going from Pierce to Pete Carroll should be an immediate upgrade for the team.

Having no real identity as a coach beyond the ‘player-friendly’ title, Antonio Pierce was gifted a unique opportunity and failed to show his merit after one season as the Raiders coach.

Carroll has spearheaded significant program turnarounds for both the Seattle Seahawks and USC Trojans.

Then you have Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning champ with a knack for building a winning team. Looks like TB12's influence is already leaving a strong impression on Mark Davis.

When the Raiders are great, the NFL is better.

