Mario Cristobal Was Fired Up In Locker Room After Miami 'Went Out And Kicked The Living Sh-t' Out Of Florida

It's safe to assume that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was tired of all the offseason talk and wanted his team to take the field against Florida to make a statement. Well, consider the job complete, thanks to the 41-17 thrashing of the Gators in Gainesville.

Meanwhile, there was some talk that Florida could look like a different team in 2024, compared to what we've seen from this Billy Napier-led squad over the past two seasons. Unfortunately for the Gators, Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward had other plans for the Florida defense, torching the Gators with 385 yards passing and 3 touchdowns to cap-off an explosive day for the Miami offense.

For Mario Cristobal, this game was personal, given that his time in Miami had not lived up to the standards of how the fan base views the program. Well, we can now say that the Hurricanes look like a football team that's ready to contend for an ACC title, and make a run towards the college football playoff.

Let Me Know What You Thought About The Weekend Of College Football, And Send Any Questions You Have My Way For the CFB Mailbag. We Are Headed To Lincoln, Nebraska, Next Week for the Colorado vs. Nebraska Game, So I'll Need Some Recommendations On Places to Visit. Email Me At Trey.Wallace@OutKick.Com

Following the win over Florida, the Miami head coach did not hold-back on his feelings of what had just transpired on the field, and we were lucky enough to hear his postgame speech to the team.

"We said enough. We said enough of the bullshit, enough of the people tearing us down and enough of not being able to follow through," Cristobal said postgame. "You said enough, and all you did is go out there and kicked the living shit out of that team…I could give a frog's fatass about anybody. It's great to be a Miami Hurricane. I love the way you prepare, I love the way you love this school and the way you work your ass off."

Let Me Know What You Thought About The Weekend Of College Football, And Send Any Questions You Have My Way For the CFB Mailbag. We Are Headed To Lincoln, Nebraska, Next Week for the Colorado vs. Nebraska Game, So I'll Need Some Recommendations On Places to Visit. Email Me At Trey.Wallace@OutKick.Com

Florida Tried To Keep Miami Players From Speaking With Gator Recruits

In the aftermath of the win over Florida, Miami players were celebrating with the Hurricane fans that were set up next to their tunnel. As the players from Miami were coming off the field, they were also interacting with some of the Florida recruits that were standing nearby in what looked like the Gators' recruiting section where they put visitors for the game.

This did not go over well with some of the Florida staffers, who were seen on video pushing some of the Miami players to the locker room, trying their hardest to not allow any type of interactions between the two. Unfortunately, that did not go as planned, and it's probably the fault of the Gators recruiting staff for allowing some of their visitors to be so close to the visiting team's entrance, and fan section.

It's not the fault of Miami players that some of the official visitors were so close to the Miami section of fans celebrating the win. And, who can blame the Hurricanes for talking to the recruits, especially after a win of that magnitude.

Sorry, Florida, that's on you, not Miami. This was just a bad day for the Gators, and I honestly don't know how this season is going to get much better. As for the Miami Hurricanes, they walked into ‘The Swamp’ and took care of business, while they might've also stolen a few recruits in the process.

Just another Saturday of college football.

Let Me Know What You Thought About The Weekend Of College Football, And Send Any Questions You Have My Way For the CFB Mailbag. We Are Headed To Lincoln, Nebraska, Next Week for the Colorado vs. Nebraska Game, So I'll Need Some Recommendations On Places to Visit. Email Me At Trey.Wallace@OutKick.Com