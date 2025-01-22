Mariano Rivera Accused Of Covering Up Child Sexual Abuse In New Lawsuit

New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera and his wife Clara are facing allegations in a new lawsuit concerning sexual abuse of a minor.

The New York Post reported that the Hall of Fame closer had been named in the lawsuit, filed last week in Westchester County, New York. Per The Post's report, it's alleged in the suit that Rivera and his wife covered up abuse directed at a minor, with incidents occurring both at their home in Rye, NY, and at a summer camp associated with their church.

According to the suit, the Riveras did not act when informed that a girl connected to the Refuge of Hope church in New Rochelle had been sexually abused.

"Rather than take sufficient action to end the sexual abuse of Jane Doe, the Riveras each separately isolated and intimidated Jane Doe to remain silent about her abuse by MG to avoid causing trouble for Refuge of Hope and the Ignite Life Summer Internship," the suit claims.

Adam Horowitz, a lawyer representing the alleged victim, issued a statement to The Post on his client's claims.

"Our lawsuit alleges that Mariano and Clara Rivera had a duty to protect our client and missed the opportunity to save her from the harms of sexual abuse," Horowitz reportedly said.

Lawsuit Makes Serious Allegations About Rivera's Inaction

The lawsuit claims that the young girl was abused by an older girl, also a minor, by "fondling and penetrating," at a summer internship at the Ignite Life Center in Gainesville, Florida.

The plaintiff then alleges that the Riveras "learned or should have learned" that the abuse took place, but instead of handling it appropriately, they "each separately isolated and intimidated Jane Doe to remain silent about her abuse" in order to "avoid causing trouble."

"In order to avoid the potential scandal of child sexual abuse in its programs and otherwise protect [themselves] above all else, the Riveras… assured [Doe's mother] that [Doe] was safe and in no danger at Ignite Life Center, despite actual or constructive knowledge that Doe remained vulnerable to additional acts of sexual abuse by MG."

A separate incident at Rivera's house in Rye also allegedly occurred during a church function.

"At all times relevant, [the Riveras] knew or should have known that MG was a risk to sexually abuse children… before and during the time of the barbecue," the suit claims.

Rivera was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2019 after arguably the best career by a relief pitcher in baseball history. He was instrumental in the Yankees run of dominance in the late 1990's to early 2000's, as of the league's most consistent postseason pitchers.

Rivera still holds the record for most career saves with 652, and finished his exemplary career with a 2.21 ERA despite throwing effectively just one pitch. He's also spoken frequently about his faith and its importance in his life.