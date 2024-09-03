'Manningcast: The Musical' Is ESPN's 10-Minute Super Ad Full of Celebrity Cameos

ESPN released an exciting 10-minute video to announce the highly anticipated return of their beloved NFL broadcast, the Manningcast. And boy, was that too long a runtime.

Modern-day NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning (yes, Eli) are re-teaming on ESPN for another season of the ManningCast — Omaha Productions' Monday Night Football broadcast, featuring in-game commentary and guests, including the Mannings.

The 10-minute mini-movie brought back Peyton and Eli, now on a quest for a Tony award after their silver-screen success.

Consulting with Disney CEO Bob Iger, the Mannings pitched their musical, titled "ManningCast: The Musical," to win themselves a Tony. And just like the average Disney project, the 10-minute musical was full of sugary cameos, which nearly detracted from the ad's purpose.

Just when the video hit you with one cameo, another was layered on top, showcasing enough visual treats to satisfy the average TikTok-fueled attention span.

Spoilers ahead on who shows up in the ManningCast musical; watch the video or skip ahead to spoil the surprises.

WATCH:

The cameos included actor Robert Downey, Jr., Michael Bublé, comedian Bil Burr, Paris Hilton, Archie Manning, Iger, Kevin Hart, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, Gardner Minshew, Baker Mayfield, Snoop Dogg (another cameo), Myles Garrett, Ray Lewis, LL Cool J, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, serial dater Pete Davidson, John Harbaugh, Justin Tucker, Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, Sean McVay, Brian Daboll, Chad Ochocinco, Jimmy Kimmel, Kimmel's little sidekick, the Livvy Dunne, comedian Druskii, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell …

And Bill Belichick, revealed with a Marvel-like post-credit scene.

Are you buying into all the Manningcast hype, or did that hype train leave a while ago?

The Manningcast will be featured for 11 MNF contests this upcoming NFL season:

SCHEDULE

Week 1 - Jets at 49ers (Sept. 9)

Week 2 - Falcons at Eagles (Sept. 16)

Week 5 - Saints at Chiefs (Oct. 7)

Week 6 - Bills at Jets (Oct. 14)

Week 7 - Ravens at Buccaneers / Chargers at Cardinals (Oct. 21)

Week 8 - Giants at Steelers (Oct. 28)

Week 9 - Buccaneers at Chiefs (Nov. 4)

Week 11 - Texans at Cowboys (Nov. 18)

Week 12 - Ravens at Chargers (Nov. 25)

Week 14 - Bengals at Cowboys (Dec. 9)

Wild Card - TBD at TBD (Jan. 13)

(Did I miss any cameos? Send us your favorite or any we forgot: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela