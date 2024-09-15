Malik Nabers 'Hurt' After Dropping Only Pass That Mattered In Giant Loss to Commanders

Malik Nabers spoiled his first 100-yard receiving game of his rookie year by dropping the only pass that mattered.

The New York Giants dropped a divisional matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 21-18. Nabers was targeted 18 times, catching 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

New York largely lost because of not having a kicker readily available after veteran placekicker Graham Gano injured his hamstring on the opening kickoff.

The G-Men hung on for most of Week 2's faceoff against No. 2 draft pick, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

With the score tied at 18-18, the Giants led a strong drive on their final possession of regulation — landing in striking distance of an easy field goal attempt but forced to go for it on fourth down because of a lack of available kicker(s).

On fourth-and-4 with two minutes left, ailing Giants QB Daniel Jones threw it to Nabers on an out route.

And Nabers, who tried to absolve himself of blame for Week 1's loss, dropped the easy pass.

WATCH:

After the game, Nabers — picked sixth in this year's draft — finally took some blame for his team's loss.

"I’m sure out of 1,000 times they’re going to continue to call that play and go at me on fourth down again," Nabers told the media. "Obviously I want to make that play. … This whole week I’m going to think about it — until I play the next game and then it goes in the past."

To be fair, Nabers did deserve credit for getting the Giants that close to a win. However, relative to his skills, the pass was undoubtedly a must-catch for Nabers, and it would've all but secured a win for the frail Giants (0-2).

Daniel Jones commented on his rookie's ‘low’light — hoping for a bounceback from his wideout.

"It’s pretty obvious we wouldn’t be in the position we were in without the game he played," Jones said.

"Big time for us throughout the game, made tons of big plays and was a matchup issue for them all day. He knows he played a good game, and we have to pick him up. He’s a competitor and holds himself to a high standard, so I know it bothers him."

The Commanders didn't score a touchdown Sunday but let kicker Austin Seibert bury seven field goals for the improbable win.

Nabers and his Giants hope to break out of their funk in Week 3 when they face the Cleveland Browns.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com