Major League Baseball Is Coming To Amazon Prime

Diamond Sports Group has come to an agreement with Amazon Prime Video that should help Major League Baseball fans moving forward.

Diamond, which previously operated a network of local sports-themed networks under the "Bally Sports" brand, went into bankruptcy in 2023, leading to a number of teams taking control over their media rights. But the beleaguered organization has now emerged from bankruptcy, and may actually be providing some benefits to baseball fans.

For the 2025 season and beyond, Diamond's channels will be broadcast under the FanDuel Sports brand, and on Wednesday, they announced an agreement with Amazon Prime Video to distribute those games as an "add-on subscription" for Prime video subscribers.

That paves the way for fans to watch their favorite team's games, on a streaming service, while in their home team's market. Blackout free games. Finally.

Diamond Sports Amazon Agreement A Win For Baseball Fans

All of Diamond's 16 regional sports networks will be available through Amazon, specifically for those who live within a team's MLB-defined market. Fans of teams like the Marlins, Rays, Braves, Tigers, Royals, Cardinals and Angels will be able to watch blackout free games on any device while in their local market.

Blackouts have plagued the sport for well over a decade, with local territory definitions, particularly in the Midwest, meaning fans hundreds of miles away were unable to watch their team's games. The Royals, for example, were blacked out in Missouri, outside of St. Louis, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Iowa. Despite cities like Des Moines being nearly 200 miles away from Kauffman Stadium.

Those days are now thankfully over. At least for some teams.

Diamond CEO Diamond CEO David Preschlack wrote in a statement that the Amazon agreement "creates a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach and better connect with viewers."

"Our partnerships with Prime Video and FanDuel combine with our agreements with team, league and distribution partners to support a transformative reorganization of our business, and a leading linear and digital offering that will continue driving long-term value and enhanced experiences for our partners and fans," he continued.

MLB has long wanted to move past the blackout model and make all their games accessible to fans, on any device, wherever they are. We're now one step closer to that goal coming to fruition.