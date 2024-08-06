Major League Baseball Reportedly Headed To Bristol Motor Speedway

Major League Baseball has done a good job over the last few years of playing games in unique settings. Teams have played in Williamsport, in an Iowa cornfield to pay homage to Field of Dreams and most recently at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama as a tribute to the Negro Leagues.

Now, the MLB is reported to have its sights set on Tennessee, specifically Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Athletic is reporting that the league plans to have the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves play on a makeshift field in the center of one of NASCAR's most iconic tracks.

There hasn't been any official word on this yet, but it would be one hell of a spectacle and it would make sense to pick the two teams closest to the 150,000-seat track.

Now, you may recall that holding a game at Bristol Motor Speedway isn't a new idea. Tennessee took on Virginia Tech in 2016, and that game drew more than 156,000 fans, setting an NCAA record for the biggest crowd ever to attend a college football.

Obviously, a baseball game in this kind of setting would be likely to smash the MLB attendance record.

The thing that will be interesting if they go ahead with this is what will the sightlines be like. You can see there that because of the track's size, a lot of seats will be quite a way away.

I think baseball may be more well-suited for this if they configure it right (I kind of want to see a Polo Grounds-eaque obscenely long centerfield fence).

Let's hope this comes to fruition because it's a very cool idea and would certainly be something to see.