Magic Johnson Says Black Men ‘Need’ To Vote For Kamala Harris

The political left is at it again, telling black people, and in this case specifically black men, who they have to vote for. Joe Biden in 2020 said during an interview with Charlamagne tha God that if listeners had a "problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

It's just one of many examples of Democrats telling black voters that the only acceptable choice is to vote for the political left. And now we have another one, courtesy of retired NBA legend and co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Magic Johnson.

Johnson spoke at a campaign event for vice president Kamala Harris on Saturday, and spoke specifically to black male voters. "Now, there's a lot of black men in here," Johnson started. "And I don't mean to, you know, not talk to other people, but this is important. Our black men, we got to get them out to vote. That's number one. Kamala's opponent promised a lot of things last time to the black community, that he did not deliver on. And we gotta make sure help black men understand that. So that's why I'm here, to make sure I help black men understand first get out and vote, and then vote for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris."

Magic Johnson's Inaccurate Message Shows Desperation From Democrats

Conveniently lost in Johnson's message is that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made plenty of promises to the black community as well. None of those were kept.

Decades of Democratic rule in major cities have not helped the black communities in most areas of the country. Democrats have been in control of the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. There's been no change to many of the important outcomes that would help black communities or men in particular. In fact, the best four years of economic productivity and prosperity, for all demographics, were during the Trump administration.

But Johnson's message is a familiar one for Democrats: black people need to vote for Democrats, because they do. There's no specific policy, no idea, no actual evidence to justify it. Just vote for Democrats because of your race. It's reductive and insulting, and comes as black men in particular are leaving The Party in large numbers.

Johnson, Kamala and other left-wing leaders are noticing, and hoping to win them back. Unfortunately for them, they don't have much to point to, other than patronizing messages that black people must vote as a block based on race. Thankfully, many seem to finally be tuning them out.