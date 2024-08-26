Magic Johnson Hits Back At Anthony Edwards Over 'Skill-less' Comment

Showtime Laker and NBA legend Magic Johnson threw an outright jab at rising Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

The T-Wolves' former first-overall pick spoke about Michael Jordan's era of competition and praised the GOAT as the only guy with "skill" in his day, which Magic found offensive. 

Yes, the modern-day Lakers may be in shambles … but Magic and fellow Southland legends built one of the few NBA dynasties, only to get called out by Edwards.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of Team United States reacts after a dunk during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Magic Johnson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Edwards said, "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that's why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill."

Edwards set himself up for disaster. Wanting to start a discourse, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently spoke with Magic and asked for his reaction to Edwards' comments. 

Magic responded with heavy shade.

"I never respond to a guy who's never won a championship," Magic, a five-time champ, said. "[Edwards] didn't win a college championship, I don't even know if he won a high school championship." 

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards shoots a floater over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. at American Airlines Center. (David Dow /NBAE via Getty Images)

Last season, Edwards' popularity took off as he led Minnesota to the third seed in the West, gaining new fans with his generational athleticism and firebrand attitude at age 23. Edwards hardly shies away from fights, so expect him to follow up on Magic's response, though he may try to make amends with the NBA icon.

Despite his star-making campaign last year, Edwards and the T-Wolves fizzled out in the Western Conference finals, losing in five games to Dallas. Edwards will need to beef up his postseason resume before calling out the greats.

INGLEWOOD, CA - CIRCA 1987: NBA Commissioner David Stern presents Magic Johnson his 1987 NBA Championship riing circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

