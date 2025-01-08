Lunatic Philly Fan Unloads Flurry Of Punches On Leafs Fans After Flyers Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs visited the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday night for the back end of a two-game home-and-home series against the Flyers, and a couple of Leafs fans found themselves on the receiving end of some punches courtesy of one insane Philly fan.

The Flyers kept this one tight, but Leafs forward Matthew Knies scored the game-winner a little past midway through the third period to give the Leafs a 3-2 victory.

Oh, well. The Leafs are a good team and losing sucks, but you just leave the Wells Fargo Center with your head held high and walk across the parking lot to Xfinity Live for some Chickie's & Pete's crab fries.

At least that's what I do, but one lunatic — perhaps inspired by a spirited fight earlier in the night between Philly's Joel Farabee and Toronto's Connor Dewar — decided to throw hands with two Leafs fans who were bidding the Philly faithful "adieu" after the game.

The video is nuts and, as you'd expect, it's starting to go viral.

C'mon man!

You're making the rest of us Flyers fans look bad. Sure, I'm not above booing opposing fans unmercifully all night long or peeing on the opposing goalie's hockey card after someone threw it in a urinal (that's a true story that's too specific for even a literary wonder like myself to make up), but this is just not cool.

You saw it alluded to in that tweet, but it did strike me as poetic as this happened just feet away from the site of the most notorious altercation between a Flyers fan and someone wearing a Leafs jersey…

Like I said, not cool, and it's yet another moment that will set the reputation of Philly fans back.

I mean, it's hard to recover from throwing batteries at JD Drew or snowballs at Santa, but this isn't helping.