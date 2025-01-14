Luke Donald Has Fans Shout And Curse At European Ryder Cupers To Prepare Them For Rowdy New York Fans

We can't predict the outcome of this year's Ryder Cup, but one thing that is an absolute certainty is that Team Europe will be walking into what could be the most hostile crowd the golf world has ever seen when they arrive at Bethpage Black in New York.

While we may still be eight months away from the Americans hosting the Europeans, Team Europe captain Luke Donald has started prepping his players for what's to come in New York.

What's to come includes cursing, screaming, general debauchery, and some downright disrespectful stuff from the fans, because that's how New York rolls.

Anyway, this past week the DP World Tour played host to the Team Cup (such an original name for an event) in Abu Dhabi as a tuneup for potential Ryder Cup players. The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, and Aaron Rai all teed it up in the event.

Donald saw the event as an opportunity to try and get under the skin of some of his players to prep them for Bethpage, and he pulled out all the stops. Not only did ‘USA, USA’ chants blare over the PA system during practice rounds, but the Englishman also hired an American comedian to shout and curse at players, and it sounds like he didn't hold back with the insults given what he said to Hatton.

"They had these big microphones and speakers on the first tee, baby noises, things going off, people shouting and coughing. Then when we got onto the 7th, which was a tough par three with water around it, they had an American guy there shouting all sorts at us. He was an American comedian," Englishman Jordan Smith told Bunkered.

"He said to Tyrrell Hatton that he looks like a reborn Amish farmer because of his beard. He was trying to put everyone off, saying you’re going to put it in the water, you’re going to hit a sh-t shot. "It was distraction tactics to help us try and deal with it because in New York it’s going to be a million times worse," he continued.

It may seem like overkill, but all of this just adds another bullet point as to why the Ryder Cup is the best event in golf. You've got the European captain hiring comedians and fans to shout profanities at some of his potential players in January when the event isn't until September.

The U.S. team will be looking to win its second straight Ryder Cup on home soil, but the Europeans have dominated the biennial event as of late, having won eight of the last 12.