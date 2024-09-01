LSU Fans Take Over Las Vegas, With One Group Bringing Their Own Trumpets To Play 'Neck' Inside Casino

We all know that LSU fans will bring the party wherever they are playing, no matter if it's at home in Baton Rouge, or in this case, Las Vegas for the season opener.

I would imagine that Tiger fans got off the airplane in Vegas already three sheets to the wind, and most likely brought their own food needed to put together a fantastic pregame meal before kickoff against USC. We've seen this before, with LSU traveling by the thousands to Orlando last season for the season-opener against Florida State.

But when you add Las Vegas and LSU fans, we were bound to see some crazy scenes coming out of Sin City. One of those wild scenes took place at the Mandalay Bay casino on Sunday afternoon, as two LSU fans decided to breakout their musical instruments for their own rendition of the unofficial theme song for Tigers, ‘NECK’.

I don't think I need to explain what the lyrics to the song that LSU fans belt out during games in Death Valley, but if you needed a refresher, you can read them here.

Let Me Know What You Thought About The Weekend Of College Football, And Send Any Questions You Have My Way For the CFB Mailbag. We Are Headed To Lincoln, Nebraska, Next Week for the Colorado vs. Nebraska Game, So I'll Need Some Recommendations On Places to Visit. Email Me At Trey.Wallace@OutKick.Com

The pictures coming out of Las Vegas clearly show that there will be a massive turnout of fans dressed in purple and gold, which should obviously make it feel like a home game for LSU against the Trojans.

Here's a look at some of the shots before the game tonight.

LSU Fans Know How To Party, Obviously

If there's one thing we know about LSU fans, it's that they know how to party. Known for their hospitality, I would imagine Tiger fans are enjoying the weekend with USC fans, but when the ball is kicked-off, those gestures are thrown out the window.

We are in for one helluva an atmosphere in Las Vegas tonight, and as I've told many folks over the years, if you get the chance to attend a game in Baton Rouge, make sure to get on the plane and enjoy ‘Death Valley’.

As for what this game means for the 2024 season, both teams are looking to make a statement, but this is a pivotal matchup for Lincoln Riley. Coming into this season-opener, the pressure is on the Trojans after what we witnessed over his previous two seasons with Caleb Williams.

For LSU fans, it's obvious they are kings of the pregame party, as we've seen from the pictures coming out of the craziest city in America.

