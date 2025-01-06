All The Sequins, Feathers & Blond Wigs Came Out For LSU's ‘Dress Like Kim Mulkey Night’

Kim Mulkey might be a polarizing figure in the world of women's basketball. But LSU fans love their head coach, and Sunday's theme night proved it.

Mulkey, who led the Lady Tigers to a National Championship in 2023, is known for her intensity and her wild outfits. You never know what you're going to get when the Hall of Famer walks out of the tunnel, but you can bet that neon colors, sequins, rhinestones and even feathers are probably involved.

"I'm a team player. That's how I got talked into this sparkle stuff," Mulkey told reporters on Sunday. "I said, 'I'll do it for the team. It'll sell tickets to those fashionistas that know nothing about basketball?' ‘Yes, do it coach.’ And I did it, and it's worked."

To pay homage to the head coach and her unique fashion sense, LSU held its annual "Dress Like Kim Mulkey Night" during Sunday's game against Auburn. And the fans did not disappoint.

WATCH:

Honestly, I can't even pick a favorite.

During halftime, fans were invited onto the floor for a Mulkey lookalike contest. There, participants were given an opportunity to show off their 'fit and perform their best impression of the three-time AP College Basketball Coach of the Year.

According to a video posted by Lafayette Daily Advertiser reporter Cory Diaz, a little girl won the contest, and her prize was one of Mulkey's game-worn jackets.

LSU defeated Auburn, 73-63, to advance to an impressive 17-0 on the season.

As for the real Kim Mulkey, she ditched her usual bright colors and sparkling accessories on Sunday night in favor of dressing like an actual basketball hoop.

She looks like she's auditioning to become the Miami Heat logo.

A national treasure, that woman.