Did An LSU Cheerleader Push An Ole Miss Player? Video Sparks Debate

Some people think an LSU cheerleader might have targeted an Ole Miss football player this past weekend.

The Rebels lost in overtime to the Tigers in one of the best games of the college football season, and now a few days later, a video is gaining traction that appears to show a male LSU player shoving Ole Miss safety Trey Washington at the end of the play.

There is no question there was contact, but was it a purposeful shove or simply incidental contact? Give the play a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did LSU cheerleader shove Ole Miss safety during overtime win?

Now, let's make it clear nobody is denying contact was made and the cheerleader's arms extended outward in a pushing motion.

However, was it on purpose? It seems like reactions are all over the place.

I'm not even sure this is that tough of a call. My verdict is it was not malicious or on purpose, similar to Kirby Smart's incident.

Slow the video down and watch the point and moment of contact. The cheerleader is simply attempting to redirect the Ole Miss player who came crashing away from him.

Should he have done nothing and gotten crushed? I don't think so. The only real red flag is it looks like he points at Washington when he's on the ground.

Notice how I said it looks like he did - not that he 100% for sure dude. He could have been pointing at anyone in the area to make sure they were okay.

Not everything is super complex or part of a broader conspiracy. I think we can chill out with this one. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.