Clemson Tigers Fans Try To Pull A Texas After Controversial Onside Kick Review

The 2024 season started on a down note for the Clemson Tigers, getting blown out 31-3 by the Georgia Bulldogs. But the season is long, and Clemson slowly but surely worked their way back into playoff contention by running over lesser competition in the ensuing weeks.

A favorable ACC schedule seemed to line up well for the Tigers to make a run at a one-loss regular season. Until a Saturday night home game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville absolutely dominated from the second quarter through the fourth, jumping out to a 17-7 lead at halftime thanks to a 92-yard touchdown drive, a missed Clemson field goal, and another 47-yard touchdown drive. Louisville added three field goals in the third quarter and the Tigers went punt, turnover on downs, missed field goal to go down 26-7.

And the stat line confirmed the score line, with Louisville easily dominating yards per play despite Clemson winning the time of possession battle. Then the fourth quarter got ugly.

Onside Kick Call Sets Off Clemson Crowd

While Louisville was still in command of the game in the fourth quarter, Clemson did score a touchdown with just over six minutes remaining to set up an onside kick opportunity.

On the field, the referees ruled that Louisville recovered, but video seemed to show that a Clemson player fell on the ball to at least give the Tigers some hope. Review though, went against Clemson and allowed the call on the field to stand.

That's when Tigers fans, perhaps trying to get the same kind of overturn that Texas enjoyed against Georgia, went ballistic. Bottles, trash, you name it, pouring down on the field. It didn't work, and the Cardinals scored an immediate touchdown.

And they enjoyed it too.

Louisville finished out the 33-21 win, handing Clemson their second loss of the season, and potentially knocking them out of playoff contention. Unless Clemson can win the ACC Championship game, they're facing an uphill battle for an at-large berth. No amount of trash on the field can help that.