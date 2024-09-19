Louisiana-Monroe DC Weirdly Insults His Own Team While Discussing Preparation For Texas

Most rational people don't think Louisiana-Monroe stands much of a chance against Texas on Saturday. And, apparently, that includes ULM defensive coordinator Earnest Hill.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Hill gave the Longhorns some bulletin board material — suggesting they wouldn't prepare for this game as thoroughly as they would against a Power Four opponent. But, in the process, the DC took a swipe at his own team!

"Texas, they know they’re playing against a mediocre Group of 5 team," Hill said. "Let’s be honest, they’re not going to prepare like they normally do. That’s why we are. We’re going to try to go do our best and, you know, see where the chips fall."

A mediocre Group of 5 team?! That might be true, but it's not every day you hear a coach call his own team "mediocre." Probably not a great motivation tactic, even if the Warhawks are 44.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana-Monroe Prepares For No. 1 Texas

Starting this season 2-0, Louisiana-Monroe is seeking its first win over a Top 25 team since beating No. 8 Arkansas in a 34-31 overtime win in 2012. The good news for the Warhawks is that they won't have to face Texas' QB1 Quinn Ewers, who is currently week-to-week while recovering from an abdominal strain.

The bad news for the Warhawks, though, is that his backup is no slouch, either. Arch Manning completed 9 of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns plus a 67-yard rushing touchdown when he stepped in for the injured Ewers against UTSA last week.

But Hill said his defense isn't afraid of Manning. In fact, they know exactly what to expect.

"We have some kids on our team who played against him in New Orleans [in high school], and a couple guys done beat him already," Hill said. "So, they don’t hold too much fear against him. So, they’re not gonna hold any fear against him coming up here [on Saturday]."

Saturday's game against the No. 1 team in college football will probably look a little bit different than Friday Night Lights in New Orleans. That said, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says the Longhorns won't overlook their upcoming opponent.

"Obviously, we got ULM coming in, a 2-0 football team," Sarkisian said Monday. "I think coach [Bryant Vincent] has done a terrific job. Those guys were 2-10 a year ago. He took over and they're 2-0 right now. They believe in hard-nosed, tough football. They’re going to run the ball, they’re going to utilize the play-action pass to take their shots at you. They play good defense.

"So they’re just playing sound, good football with a lot of new faces and transfers. We’ve got to prepare accordingly to put our best foot forward Saturday night."

The mighty Longhorns and the mediocre Warhawks kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. ET in Austin.