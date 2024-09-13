Lots Of Opinions About Tua But Not From The Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce doesn't have one of those proverbial dogs in the hunt, but he cares about NFL players, was an NFL player, and he has a message for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Retire.

Do not risk another concussion after suffering a third documented concussion since 2022 on Thursday night.

Antonio Pierce: Tua Should Retire

"I'll be honest, I'd just tell him to retire," Pierce told reporters Friday morning. "It's not worth it. It's not worth it.

"To play the game, I haven't witnessed anything like I've seen that's happened to him three times. Scary.

"You can see right away the player's faces on the field. You can see the sense of urgency from everybody to get Tua help. I just think at some point, you know, he's going to live longer than he's going to play football. Take care of your family."

This is a logical point of view.

And it is exactly what Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel does not want out there.

"I totally get how that’s where people want to go to," McDaniel said Friday. "I just wish that people would for a second hear what I’m saying, that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him, so I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that should be the last thing on your mind.".

No Opinion From McDaniel

Why won't McDaniel share what he thinks Tagovailoa should do?

"Because," McDaniel said, "what do you think if I were to answer that question, I’d be like, ‘All right, this is my thoughts on his career’ and he read it. If he agreed with it, or he disagreed with it, either way, I’ve just made him worse.

"So I’m not taking this opportunity. I don’t think it’s appropriate simply because of my care and regard, and I don’t think those types of conversations when you’re talking about somebody’s career – it probably is only fair that their career should be decided by them."

Tagovailoa's career is on hold for now. McDaniel admitted he doesn't see any way the QB can play in the Dolphins' next game, that at the Seahawks on Sept. 22.

"I don’t see it, but who am I to know or judge?" the coach said.

Dolphins Go With Thompson For Now

Well, he's the team's head coach and this much he knows: The initial Dolphins plan is to rely on backup Skylar Thompson and also identify and add a veteran quarterback to the roster.

So, maybe the Dolphins will sign a free agent such as Ryan Tannehill. Maybe they launch a Hail Mary and try to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or perhaps convince Tom Brady to come out of retirement.

And maybe Miami will simply add some unemployed lower tier guy.

Dr. Chao: Symptons Length Will Be Key

But the fact is the team has work to do with its quarterback room beyond just this move and the next game. That's because Tagovailoa faces a career-defining decision now.

"Is this career-threatening? Absolutely," Sports Injury Center founder and OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao said Friday. "Any single concussion can be career-threatening. But is this career-ending? Not definitely and here's why:

"It depends on how quickly he clears [the concussion protocol]. A player can always choose no mas. Right? They're entitled to. But if his symptoms clear quickly, it won't mean he's at the end of his career when he doesn't have a choice.

"If the symptoms are prolonged, then yes, this is likely going to end his career."

Tagovailoa has been transparent about the fact he discussed retirement with his family after the series of concussions in 2022. His mother was in favor of him retiring.

He obviously returned.

Expect Tua In A Guardian Cap

And Dr. Chao – not a neurologist but he attended to past Chargers players such as Stan Humphries and Kris Dielman when they faced major career decisions because of concussions -- believes if Tagovailoa returns this time, the QB will be wearing a guardian cap in games.

"Why? Because it's good optics and they're doing something different to help protect him," Dr. Chao said. "It'll make him feel better, his parents feel better, the Dolphins feel better, the league feel better."

McDaniel seemed at minimum open to the idea.

"I think those types of things are far away from me from my standpoint, but that hasn’t necessarily come up, this being the first year that they're able to wear them," McDaniel said. "But I’m open-minded to absolutely everything to help players."