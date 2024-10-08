Dodgers' Walker Buehler Reportedly Robbed At Santa Anita Race Track, Has $100,00 Watch Stolen

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was reportedly robbed at Santa Anita Race Track in Arcadia, Calif. over the weekend. According to ABC 7, Buehler was with his wife when a mob of people surrounded them, unbuttoned his shirt sleeve, and stole his watch valued at $100,000.

The unfortunate situation comes as the Dodgers are in the middle of their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres with the knotted-up series moving to San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday night. Buehler is scheduled to take the bump for the Dodgers.

As the report notes, Buehler is a big-time horse racing fan and has a micro-share ownership in American racehorse Authentic, which is trained by Bob Baffert.

While there is very little information about the robbery at this time, there were races at Santa Anita Park over the weekend. The Dodgers also played Game 1 and 2 against the Padres on Saturday and Sunday.

Buehler has had an interesting year for the Dodgers having made 16 regular season starts and recorded just one win accompanied by six losses. His 5.38 ERA this season is the worst of his career since becoming a consistent starter for Los Angeles back in 2018.

The 30-year-old is a two-time All-Star having earned the honors in both 2019 and 2021 and was a member of the Dodgers' World Series-winning team in 2020.