Longtime NFL Official Leaves Field With Leg Injury Amid Panthers, Buccaneers Clash

Sunday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers started with an NFL official going down with a leg injury, which you don't see in football quite often.





Longtime official Carl Paganelli, 64, was carted off the field at Bank of America Stadium just 45 seconds into the contest. Ahead of a punt, Paganelli collided with Buccaneers linebacker Vi Jones and could not walk off under his own strength.

Medical personnel checked on Paganelli during the abrupt stoppage, and the ref (who's been working NFL games since 1999) was carted off.

It appeared to be a lower leg injury for Paganelli, who was ruled out of the game.

The game continued with six officials rather than the usual seven.

Paganelli has worked four Super Bowls in his career and officiated pro games since 1999. The vet also has two brothers, Dino and Perry Paganelli, who work as back judges in the NFL, and his father, Carl Sr., is an Arena Football Hall of Famer.

Fox Sports relayed that Paganelli appears to be 'fine.'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Panthers in front of their home crowd, 26-23, in overtime.

Carolina was in field goal territory for the go-ahead field goal attempt in OT. Newly extended Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard fumbled the ball on the drive and turned it over to Tampa for the game-winning drive.

Follow along on X: @ alejandroaveela