Logan Webb Admits He Was Hungover During MLB All Star Game

Well, you have to give San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb credit for honesty.

Webb appeared on a recent episode of "The Chris Rose Rotation," and admitted that he had an explanation for his poor performance during the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game: he was hungover.

"The best part was the night before the All-Star Game," Webb said. "I got to watch the Home Run Derby and hang out with these guys ... It was probably one of the more hungover days I've been. The day of the All-Star Game. I take responsibility for that. I was having a blast. It was a cool experience. I was watching the Derby, they had a postgame players' celebration, a party for the players and their families. It was in the middle of the Cowboys stadium, Lil Jon is DJing.

"It's free alcohol, I just enjoyed it. I didn't enjoy when my wife woke me up at seven in the morning and said 'Hey, I've got to get my makeup done right now' and I was like 'Oh no, this is going to be a long day.' And it was a long day."

Logan Webb Says He'll Back Off The Drinking At His Next All-Star Game

Webb continued the story by describing how difficult it was even to jog out from the bullpen to the mound at Globe Life Field.

"I go from the bullpen and I jog out to the mound and the only thing I'm thinking is 'Don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up.' And it's a long jog," he explained.

"It was an experience. But definitely got to take it easy next time."

Webb said he felt bad for letting his National League teammates down, before being reassured that none of them cared.

"I got out of the game and I felt so bad," Webb continued. "There's like seven million people watching, I said 'This team is going to hate me.' And I'm walking in the dugout and I'm going 'My bad, guys, my bad, guys.' And every superstar you can think of that was on that National League team is like 'Dude, who gives a f--k.' Everyone was like 'Who cares, who f-----g cares.' That's all I heard walking down and I'm like 'All right that makes me feel better about myself.'"

It goes to show you how little players in the big leagues care about the outcome of the All-Star Game. And they shouldn't; it's an exhibition of the game's best talent on the same field at the same time. It's also hard to blame Webb too much for enjoying himself at a pre-game party the night before, a rare opportunity for major leaguers to enjoy themselves in the middle of a long, grueling regular season.

While Webb had another typically solid year for the Giants, San Francisco is finishing out another disappointing season. After an unexpected 106-win season in 2021, the Giants have finished 81-81 and 79-83 the past two years. And they're on pace to finish 80-82 this year. Sure, it might be the very picture of mediocrity, but there's something to be said for consistency.