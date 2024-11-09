Livvy Dunne Pokes Fun At Nick Saban’s Vanderbilt Comments

Livvy Dunne is clearly up on some of the freezing cold takes from the 2024 college football season. Dunne appeared on College GameDay on Saturday, with boyfriend Paul Skenes, and immediately took advantage of the opportunity to troll former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Saban earlier this year infamously put his foot in his mouth with some disparaging comments about the crowd size and environment in Nashville for Vanderbilt Commodores home games.

"The only place you play in the SEC that’s not hard to play is Vanderbilt. Because when you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have," Saban said on The Pat McAfee show earlier this season.

"And that’s no disrespect to them, it’s the truth."

Sure enough, Vanderbilt just a few weeks later pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent history, knocking off Alabama 40-35 at FirstBank Stadium.

Dunne remembered, and brought it up during Saturday's broadcast.

Olivia Dunne Roasts Nick Saban Over Vanderbilt Comments

Vanderbilt is hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, and during the segment where the GameDay panel makes their picks for the week's big games, Dunne brought it up as a reason why she would do the opposite from Saban.

"Someone once said that Vanderbilt was the easiest place to play in the SEC, but not today. I’m going with Vanderbilt," Dunne said.

Ouch.

Saban though, got a bit of pride back a few minutes later, with a perfectly delivered roast of Paul Skenes. Skenes was making his pick for the BYU-Utah game, and said he didn't realize the rivalry was nicknamed the "Holy War" until doing his homework for the broadcast. Saban shot back: "Is that the most homework you've done at LSU?"

No surprise, Saban gives as good as he gets.

With just about 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Dunne's Vanderbilt pick hasn't aged well; South Carolina leads 21-7. Maybe Nashville isn't that tough to play in after all.