Olivia Dunne Gets Her Season Underway With Paul Skenes In The House

It's early January, there's a chill in the air, and we've all cracked open and ripped off the first few pages of our The Far Side desk calendars.

It can mean only one thing: It's college gymnastics season.

Alright, in all honesty, I had no idea it was college gymnastics season, but that's how much of a game-changer LSU star Olivia Dunne has been, because thanks to her and the LSU Tigers getting their season underway, now I'm aware that the season is underway.

The Tigers are the defending national champions and are the No. 2-ranked team in the nation, and they opened their slate with a 197.300-194.100 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday.

Dunne got the season started by taking part in a few events including balance beam (an event I like because I understand it: falling=bad), and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, reigning NL Rookie of the Year, and former LSU start himself, Paul Skenes was on hand to offer his support.

Good on Paul for supporting his lady, even though it sure looks like he has no clue how the hell a gymnastics meet works (nothing wrong with that, because I don't either).

I don't think this is even up for debate, but if you watched that video, you just saw the undisputed sports power couple of our time.

It looks like Dunne's gymnastics career is winding down — although I think she'll do just fine on whatever venture she pursues next — while Skenes is going to try to follow up a monstrous rookie campaign in a few months.

Seeing whether or not he can avoid the dreaded sophomore slump will be a fun storyline to watch when baseball gets rolling. I mean, I think he can do it, but after a rookie season with a 1.96 ERA and 170 K's in 133 innings pitched, the bar is high.