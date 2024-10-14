Live Snake Makes Appearance In Dodgers Dugout As LA's Luck Goes From Bad to Worse in NLCS Game 2

OMG!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing unexpected challenges in Monday's NLCS Game 2 as nothing seems to be going according to plan.

The Boys in Blue could not even enjoy a peaceful time in the dugout.

As Dodgers pitcher Brent Honeywell made his way to the dugout in the fifth inning, he noticed a small snake lurking on the steps, inches away from Tyler Glasnow.

Glasnow was utterly unaware of the small, slithering reptile, and the 6-foot-7 ace reacted like any Southern Californian would: petrified.

WATCH:

It's been a dreadful day for the Dodgers in the ensuing 24 hours since their dominant Game 1 performance, shutting out the Mets, 9-0, and reaching 33 scoreless innings to tie an MLB postseason record.

New York played with urgency to start Game 2, racking up six runs by the end of the second inning, including a grand slam by Mark Vientos.

LA depended on its bullpen to build momentum Monday. After all, this group almost miraculously shut out the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series to stave off elimination.

Fortunes changed in NLCS Game 2 as the Dodgers' first pitcher, Ryan Brasier, surrendered a home run to Francisco Lindor, giving the Mets an early lead.

Moments after the snake's cameo in the dugout, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy helped put LA on the scoreboard after laying a goose egg through three innings, putting the Dodgers at a 6-1 deficit. Tommy Edman punched in two more runs for LA, inching them closer to the Mets' lead. The Mets lead 6-3 at the start of the eighth inning.

The Diamondbacks put the Dodgers away last postseason; we'll see what kind of effect this little creature will have.

Will it signify a rally snake for the team or the club's kiss of death?

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

