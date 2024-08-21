LIV Golf Signs With Same Agency That Represents The PGA Tour In Potential Sign Merger Talks Are Progressing

There has been little to no update, at least not a public-facing one, regarding the framework agreement and potential merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf since the shocking announcement was made in June 2023. That is still the case as of today, but a behind-the-scenes move could indicate something in the merger department is on the horizon.

LIV Golf has hired Creative Artist Agency (CAA) for media rights and corporate sponsorship deals, according to Front Office Sports. The PGA Tour is also represented by CAA. While the media rights and sponsorship world is filled with many different moving parts and endless paths, LIV and the Tour ‘coming together’ under the same very powerful sports agency that is CAA is certainly noteworthy.

Speaking of media rights, LIV is reportedly in the market to officially lock down its broadcast partner for the 2025 campaign. The CW Network currently holds the national TV media rights for the Saudi-backed circuit, but LIV has, according to Front Office Sports, held talks with TNT.

TNT is still in a fight to retain NBA rights after the network is expected to lose them following the upcoming season. The network has handled golf coverage in the past, therefore a potential partnership with LIV wouldn't necessarily be a shock. Plus, TNT could be looking to add a major sport to its portfolio if/when the NBA moves elsewhere.

As for the potential merger between the Tour and LIV Golf, the only ‘updates’ we've gotten over the past few months are various members of the board leaving, and then returning, plus a meeting of the minds between the powers that be in the Bahamas back in March. Outside of that, nothing has occurred, or at least nothing has been publicly shared, about a significant update regarding a coming together.

In June, it was reported that the year 2026 had been floated around as a loose timeline for a merger within conversations between DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, and PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.