LIV Golf Reportedly In Discussions With Fox For Broadcast Deal Beginning In 2025

LIV Golf could have a new broadcast home beginning next season in 2025.

After the Saudi-backed circuit had spent the last two seasons being televised on the CW Network and streamed across YouTube, LIV Golf is now in discussions with Fox, according to Sports Business Journal. LIV's current deal with CW had a third-year option, but according to the report, the network passed on picking up a third season.

The latest report centers around Scott O'Neil, who is expected to be named the new CEO of LIV Golf after Greg Norman manned the role since the breakaway circuit's inception in 2022. O'Neil played in the pro-am of this week's ‘Showdown’ exhibition between Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Sources told Sports Business Journal that O'Neil played alongside Alan Gold, the head of sports media at CAA Evolution, as well as Jordan Bazant, the EVP of business development and media for Fox Sports.

LIV Golf made changes to its 2025 schedule that will see the season wrap up in August as opposed to late September like in years past. Fox, along with FS1, turns its attention to the NFL and college football in September, therefore broadcasting LIV Golf would make sense from a logistical standpoint, at least on paper.

While these reported discussions between LIV and Fox are fresh, the two did reportedly speak about a broadcast deal back in 2022, but nothing came to fruition.

LIV Golf's ratings have been less than stellar over the years, and it reached a point in May 2023 where the league made the decision to stop reporting viewership numbers from the United States.

A deal with Fox would undoubtedly increase LIV's numbers based on familiarity alone, but it will be very interesting to see how a potential deal may be structured between the large network and the Saudi-backed league that is still viewed as the PGA Tour's biggest rival despite ongoing negotiations between the parties.