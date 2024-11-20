Dan Campbell Honors WWII Veterans In Heartwarming Video: WATCH

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell shared an awesome moment with WWII veterans this past weekend.

The Lions stomped the Jaguars 52-6 Sunday to improve to 9-1 on the season. Campbell absolutely has Detroit rolling.

There's a serious argument to be made that the Lions are the best team in the league. As a Detroit man, watching Campbell change the culture has been a ton of fun.

Dan Campbell spends time with WWII heroes.

Not only did Campbell oversee the Lions destroying the Jags, but he also took some time to thank WWII heroes before the game.

The team shared a video of the team's head coach meeting with WWII veterans prior to kickoff, and it was a very heartwarming and touching moment.

Watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's no way to sum up that video other than to say it's awesome. It's another great example of Dan Campbell being the man.

The Lions coach telling the veteran he didn't need to stand for him was incredible. The WWII veteran just wanted to see how tall Campbell is!

It was a great moment and interaction from start to finish.

Props to Campbell for taking a moment to honor some WWII veterans. There aren't many left, and before we know it, there won't be any left. Take some time to learn their stories and carry on their legacies. It's the least we can do after all they did for us. Let me know what you think of the moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.