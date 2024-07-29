Lincoln Riley Says He's Not Bad At BBQing, Just Bad At Photography

It's been more than three years since the Internet brutally eviscerated Lincoln Riley over a picture of his Easter brisket. And the USC head football coach is still defending himself.

At Big Ten Media Days last week, Riley was asked about the viral brisket photo he posted on social media — one that got him plenty of flak from fans who were appalled by his apparent lack of cooking prowess. But Riley says don't let your eyes deceive you. After all, it's the taste that matters, not the appearance.

"I need to improve my photograph skills, not my barbecue skills," Riley said, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

In April 2021, Riley posted the infamous picture of a barbecued brisket on Twitter / X. He also included a chef emoji, suggesting he was tremendously proud of his creation.

But social media users were not impressed, and the then-Oklahoma Sooners coach was roasted for how dry and unappetizing the cut of meat looked.

Apparently a glutton for punishment, Riley tried again in July 2023, when he shared with the world his prepared tuna steak. This time, though, it wasn't overcooked. It was damn near raw.

In fairness, many people prefer their tuna raw. I happen to be one of those people. But that didn't stop the Internet from ripping the poor coach to shreds.

USC is coming off a disappointing 8-5 season with former Heisman winner Caleb Williams at quarterback. Still, expectations are high coming into the Trojans' first season in the Big Ten Conference.

"I was very much a believer and even more so now that the firepower in this program has not gone anywhere," Riley said at Media Day. "It’s a process to get [back] there. Has my patience been tested by it? Hell yeah. No doubt. Like, every day.

"But my resolve hasn’t been tested, my commitment to being here hasn’t been tested. I know this is the right place. I know what this is going to be."

Hope it works out for you, Lincoln. Because if there's anything fans hate more than a burnt brisket, it's losing football games.