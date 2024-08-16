Awesome Video Shows Crews Tearing Down The Liberty Bowl's Massive Press Box In Memphis

Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis is getting a long-overdue facelift, and construction crews have taken out a massive chunk of the existing stadium to make room for what is to come.

A video shared by the Memphis Tigers showed two excavators attaching chains to the pressbox that sat atop the stadium and ripping it off the existing structure with ease. If you're into watching videos of large structures being torn apart as if they're built with Legos, the clip is certainly for you.

The Liberty Bowl - home of the Memphis Tigers and Memphis Showboats of the UFL - is already in the midst of its Phase 1 renovation work with the initial phase reportedly on track to wrap up before the start of the Tigers' football season on August 31 when North Alabama comes to town.

Phase 2 is a much larger undertaking and is not expected to be completed until the start of the 2026 season.

Prior to renovations getting underway, the Liberty Bowl had a capacity of just over 58,000, but that number will be in the low 30,000s this season due to construction. When all is said and done ahead of the 2026 football campaign, the stadium will hold around 50,000 fans.

Memphis Athletics, along with the university's Auxilary Services Foundation, committed $220 million to the stadium project. As of now, Memphis is moving forward with the first two phases which have been presented with an estimated cost of $195 million.

Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, donated $50 million to go towards the renovation project in November 2023.