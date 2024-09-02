LeSean McCoy Is Really Not A Fan Of ‘Mid’ QB Kyler Murray

LeSean McCoy is not impressed by Kyler Murray — and that's putting it lightly.

The former All-Pro running back hopped on Instagram over the weekend to give his thoughts on Murray's career. That's after Murray took the opportunity to list off his accomplishments while speaking to media last week.

"To go 43-0 in high school in Texas," Murray said. "Some are gonna say ‘Oh, it’s high school,’ that’s cool. But nobody else has done it. Go to college, win the Heisman. Get drafted No. 1 overall to the NFL, get drafted No. 9 overall to MLB. Again, no one’s ever done it.

"Offensive rookie of the year, two-time Pro Bowler. And I’m not 6-foot-7, 230 [pounds]. I don’t throw the ball 85 yards. I’m already behind the eight-ball, I can’t afford to take any shortcuts, no pun intended."

MaxPreps posted a portion of this quote on their Instagram account with the caption: "Is Kyler Murray the high school football GOAT? His resume is unmatched."

McCoy took the opportunity, then, to remind the Arizona Cardinals quarterback that his high school glory days haven't translated to NFL greatness.

"lol and what has that gotten u ??? Mid NFL career??? What we talking bout," Shady commented on the post.

Murray — the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 — got off to a hot start before an ACL injury derailed his last two seasons, and he's played just 19 games in the last two years. In 2023, the two-time Pro Bowler threw for 1,799 yards with 10 touchdowns, five interceptions and an 89.4 passer rating in eight games.

The Cardinals went 3-5 in those games.

LeSean McCoy Said Kyler Murray Was 'Trash'

This is hardly the first time McCoy has blasted the former Heisman Trophy winner. In September 2022 — shortly after Murray agreed to a monster $230.5 million contract in Arizona — McCoy launched into a tirade about the QB on the I Am Athlete podcast.

"He's trash. Overhyped. Overrated," McCoy said. "He plays like a high school player. Runs around, runs backward, he does a circle, the ballerina circle, then goes left, goes right, turns all the way around again, then looks for a wide receiver. That's not how you play quarterback."

But he didn't stop there.

"He ain't reading no coverages," McCoy continued. "When a quarterback is running around like that all day, all night, all game, that's because he's not reading any coverages."

McCoy, who played with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2019, then compared the two signal callers.

"He ain't Mahomes," McCoy said. "Let me tell you about Mahomes real quick: the majority of Mahomes' passes are (based on) timing. Third step, hit, boom, ball's out. Fifth step, boom, ball's out. Now sometimes he goes off script, we all can do that ... (but) not every pass! Every pass, (Murray is) holding the ball, let's make a miracle. Every game he's played. Watch him play. It's really embarrassing, to be honest. Like, who's coaching this kid?"

On Sunday, McCoy (and everyone else) will have the opportunity to compare Murray to another much-hyped QB: Josh Allen. The Cardinals open their season on the road against the Buffalo Bills. And, according to the team, Kyler Murray is finally healthy.

Maybe he'll show us some of those high school heroics he talked about.