Seattle's Leonard Williams Leaves Everyone In Dust On Way To A Glorious, 91-Yard Big-Man Pick-6
When you think of NFL defensive tackles, what’s the first physical attribute they have that comes to mind?
For me, I think of how they are able to generate so much power with their upper bodies, or how they can sometimes bring down a running back at full speed with just one of their gargantuan arms. But rarely do I ever think of speed because, well, moving 325-pounds of humanity is not something often done quickly.
However, Seattle Seahawks nose tackle Leonard Williams proved me wrong Sunday in a game against the New York Jets.
On a third down in the red zone, Lawrence lined up to rush. However, once the ball was snapped, he dropped back into coverage and jumped Aaron Rodgers’ pass, reeling it in with a surprising display of hand dexterity from a lineman.
Now you must know, Williams is 30-years old, stands at 6’5", and weighs 291 pounds. You would think that after he intercepted the ball at the 9-yard line, someone would be able to track him down.
However, no one was able to. After shedding a tackle attempt from Xavier Gipson like it was nothing, Williams rumbled to the opposite end zone for a glorious big-man pick-6 (against his former team, no less).
I’m going to have to adjust my preconceived notions on defensive lineman, these dudes can move. The next time I see a lineman get an interception, I won’t think its going to be a cakewalk to bring him down.
Especially when some of them can run that fast.