Seattle's Leonard Williams Leaves Everyone In Dust On Way To A Glorious, 91-Yard Big-Man Pick-6

When you think of NFL defensive tackles, what’s the first physical attribute they have that comes to mind?

For me, I think of how they are able to generate so much power with their upper bodies, or how they can sometimes bring down a running back at full speed with just one of their gargantuan arms. But rarely do I ever think of speed because, well, moving 325-pounds of humanity is not something often done quickly.

However, Seattle Seahawks nose tackle Leonard Williams proved me wrong Sunday in a game against the New York Jets.

On a third down in the red zone, Lawrence lined up to rush. However, once the ball was snapped, he dropped back into coverage and jumped Aaron Rodgers ’ pass, reeling it in with a surprising display of hand dexterity from a lineman.

Now you must know, Williams is 30-years old, stands at 6’5", and weighs 291 pounds. You would think that after he intercepted the ball at the 9-yard line, someone would be able to track him down.

However, no one was able to. After shedding a tackle attempt from Xavier Gipson like it was nothing, Williams rumbled to the opposite end zone for a glorious big-man pick-6 (against his former team, no less).

I’m going to have to adjust my preconceived notions on defensive lineman, these dudes can move. The next time I see a lineman get an interception, I won’t think its going to be a cakewalk to bring him down.

Especially when some of them can run that fast.