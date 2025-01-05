Legendary NFL Pass Rusher Von Miller Scores Sweet Bonus With Week 18 Performance

Buffalo linebacker Von Miller showed up to work Sunday and made the easiest $1.5 million of his career.

The legendary NFL pass rusher was eager to pick up some contract incentives for his final regular-season game of the year.

Miller faced making a potential $3.5 million in bonuses Sunday but settled for a $1.5 million incentive after recording his sixth sack of the year.

WATCH:

Facing the Patriots in the finale, Miller got after rookie QB Drake Maye and tallied his sixth sack on the Patriots' first offensive drive.

Miller not only made extra money but also reminded Bills fans that, at 35, he still has plenty left in the tank. The Buffalo Bills lost Sunday's game against New England 23-16 but look forward to a Wild Card matchup against the Denver Broncos next week.

An added 1.5 sacks on Sunday could have gifted Miller an extra $2 million in incentives.

Week 18 was headlined by players reaching contract incentives. Whether it was crossing six sacks or crossing 1,000 receiving yards in Week 18, players around the league competed with a vested interest, and Miller proved to be one of the good cases of an athlete finishing the season on a good note.

"It was good to get him out there and get him out and hopefully get him fresh for next week," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott, commenting on Miller's performance on Sunday.

After spending a decade with the Broncos and winning a Super Bowl MVP award in Denver, Von Miller hopes to upset his former team with a first-round playoff win.

The eight-time Pro Bowl has 128.5 career sacks, ranking him 16th all-time in NFL history.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com