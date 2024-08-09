The Legend Of New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito Lives; Brian Daboll: 'He's Getting Better'

It's a new year and the 2023 New York Giants are a memory most people in the organization would rather not relive. But Giants fans at MetLife Stadium obviously haven't forgotten Tommy DeVito.

DeVito is a former undrafted rookie and practice squad quarterback who was thrust into the starting lineup last season when everything went, well, wrong practically everywhere.

DeVito Gets Welcome Reception

DeVito is also the kid who, amid that chaos, managed to help his team win three of the six games he started. And considering the Giants were 3-8 in the games he didn't start, the New Jersey guy became something of a fan favorite.

That continues.

DeVito entered Thursday night's preseason game with 2:03 left in the first quarter because Drew Lock injured his hip. So, yeah, something went wrong and the Giants turned to DeVito.

And the crowd embraced the moment by welcoming DeVito with enthusiastic cheers.

A surprised DeVito noticed.

"I did, yeah. I love it," DeVito said. "I appreciate all the fans for that. It's a lot of support. It means a lot to me."

This should mean more: DeVito believes he's better this year than a year ago. Already.

And while he didn't exactly light up the Detroit Lions this game – he completed 8 of 15 passes for 92 yards – he's in a much better spot than a year ago.

Brian Daboll: DeVito ‘Better’

That's because chances are good this year he'll earn a spot on the 53-man roster. And even coach Brian Daboll, known to be demanding at times, has noticed improvement.

"He's getting better," Daboll said. "I think he's got firm control of the offense. The guys have a lot of confidence in him. I have confidence in him. He's really come a long way since he's been here.

"It's good for him to play as much as he did. So, keep on developing him."

Those words suggest DeVito has a future. With the Giants.

The improbable story a player who was released weeks before rising to playing time nobody thought him capable of getting has shifted to, well, he has value on the team.

"Quarterbacks are hard to find in this league," Daboll said. "Undrafted, free agent, won three games, played in some games last year for us. Still knows he has a long way to go, but smart, accurate, makes good decisions.

"Good young player to work with."

Tommy DeVito Ahead Of 2023

DeVito hasn't arrived by any means. But the fact he's around and already has a solid preseason outing to his credit is pretty cool.

"Yeah, it's kind of crazy standing here right now knowing a whole year has passed," he said. "My thoughts going into preseason are a little different now. Last year was a little bit of nerves. First NFL game, so there was a lot of excitement that went into it.

"But now I kind of get the gist of it, played in some actual games that are a little different than preseason. But treat every game like it's the Super Bowl. So, you go out there and try to play everything and put your best foot forward.

"Every day is a step in the right direction. Try to build off it every single time I go out on the field and have the opportunity to be out on the field."