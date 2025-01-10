Lee Corso Has Close Call, Saved By Leprechaun During ‘Orange Bowl’ PreGame Show

Old Lee Corso came dangerously close to being schlepped off the stage in a wheelbarrow after attempting an Irish jig.

As long as he's got stamina, ESPN is more than willing to give 89-year-old Corso airtime to make his GameDay picks, which led to this incredibly bizarre sequence during the Orange Bowl preview.

Lee Corso Saved By Leprechaun During ‘Orange Bowl’ PreGame Show

Still working games, Lee Corso appeared in Miami for the Orange Bowl matchup between Notre Dame and Penn St.

Corso, still bringing the energy but lacking the balance, did an Irish jig on national television, picking the Fighting Irish in the pregame show over the Nittany Lions.

He nearly flipped backwards on his a*s until a Leprechaun caught the old analyst, saving the brittle man from tipping over.

Viewers and College GameDay co-hosts gave a sigh of relief after Corso's close call.

"Just watched Lee Corso try and jig with the leprechaun and almost break a hip," a viewer posted on X.

WATCH:

The stars aligned for Corso on Thursday as he also made the right pick for Orange Bowl victor.

Corso picked Marcus Freeman's Irish team, and Notre Dame defeated Penn St., 27-24.

ESPN chief Burke Magnus may mandate for Corso to show up in a plastic bubble moving forward.

As a viewer, pump more Corso into my veins! He's gold!

