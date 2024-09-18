LeBron James Weighs In On Bryce Young Drama In Carolina

LeBron James is giving Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young some encouragement after the 23-year-old's dreadful season appears to have already come to an end just two games in.

"Bryce Young hold ya head [up high]. Rooting for you and know this ain't on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail!" Lebron tweeted last night.;

It may be too little too late from King James, however, as the Panthers have already benched Young for Andy Dalton of all people, and potentially may have hurt the 2023 No. 1 draft pick's chances of ever playing in the NFL again.

PANTHERS ARE 2-18 UNDER BRYCE YOUNG

There's no doubt that Young's performance has been terrible. After going 2-16 last season, the Panthers and first year head coach Dave Canales have opted to bench him after just two games this year. Under Young as quarterback so far this season, the Panthers are 0-2 with a combined losing point differential of 60 points. Perhaps worst of all is that the second-year quarterback has thrown for 0 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this year as well. Still, many saw the Panthers already benching Young for Dalton as a relative shock.

Is LeBron's nice guy tweet perhaps a practice run for what he may be saying to his own son, Bronny James, when he enters the league and joins his father on the Lakers this year? After all, many NBA critics believe that Bronny is not ready whatsoever for the NBA and that his signing was a clear bout of nepotism with the Lakers giving into LeBron's wishes.

IS PANTHERS OWNERSHIP TO BLAME?

Or perhaps maybe LeBron sees in Bryce Young what some NFL fans are saying as well, that the Panthers never gave him a real chance to succeed. Whether it's Carolina owner David Tepper appearing to throw a full drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans during a Panthers loss, or the fact that no other NFL team has lost as many games as Carolina has since 2018, things have not been great in the state whose motto is, "to be rather than to seem." There's no question about it, your team SEEMS and IS terrible, Tepper.

When you add the fact that Tepper and the Panthers gave up a TON to choose Young, only to then drop him two years in, maybe all three things can be true:

- Bryce Young has not been great whatsoever so far

- The Panthers roster and ownership have not done him any favors

- LeBron James is getting ready for his ‘Father of Wisdom’ role by being so encouraging

