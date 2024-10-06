LeBron James And Son Bronny Share Long-Awaited, On-Court Moment For Lakers

LeBron James and his son — second-round Lakers draft pick Bronny James — shared the court for the first time on Sunday night. And the moment was genuinely sweet.

Even with no implications, thinking about the NBA's first father and son duo playing in a game is still a mind-boggling thought. But here we are, witnessing a new kind of history in the King's 22nd year in the league.

The 39-year-old LeBron and 20-year-old Bronny shared the court in the second quarter of their preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

CHECK IT OUT:

As an 18-year-old, LeBron made waves as a rookie, dubbed the "Chosen One" early in 2005.

After a turbulent year at USC, Bronny James entered the NBA Draft.

Bronny did so to fulfill his own dream of becoming a professional basketball player and his father's dream of one day playing alongside his son. He first appeared in a Lakers jersey on Friday night (Oct. 4) in LA's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The young James played 16 minutes and recorded two points, one assist and one rebound.

LeBron sat out the Lakers' first preseason game.

While Bronny's outing was not spectacular, he did manage to emulate his celebrated father's career with a chase-down block on Minnesota's Nickeil Alexander-Walker, although it came after a turnover Bronny created.

NBA and Lakers fans eagerly await the James duo's next appearance, anticipating incredible highlights between the two during the regular season.

We can debate whether Bronny entered the pros with a silver spoon, but for now, let's enjoy this moment in NBA history that fans may not see again for a very long time.

Credit to LeBron James for his longevity.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com