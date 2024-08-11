LeBron James Draws Bad Reactions By Shunning Kid, Before Breaking Into Dance

Team USA and Lakers star LeBron James gave a surprising reaction to a young fan trying to interact with him during his stay in Paris for the Summer Olympics.

Team USA won gold Saturday after defeating Team France, 98-87.

Later that day, James was captured on video as he was being dropped off in front of an establishment where he and Team USA players were celebrating their gold medal victory.

On his way to the club, James was interrupted by a young fan. James reacted sternly. The youngster lifted a camera to ask James something, but the 39-year-old shut him down with a harsh verbal response.

After rejecting the fan, James broke out into a shimmy dance, instantly switching his moods.

Some called it a "rude" reaction by James.

"Enough," the Lakers player told the kid.

Critics faulted LeBron for denying a photo-op from the young Parisian fan.

One user on X responded, "He has a moment to be a child’s hero and instead chose to destroy that. Shame on him."

"LeBron James is so impetuous. He has no respect for the fans," said another fan chiming in.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and the All-Star USMNT roster muscled the country, which was still in shock from losing in 2004, back to gold.

