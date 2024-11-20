LeBron James Happy Other NBA Teams 'Fu--ed Up' By Passing On Dalton Knecht In The Draft

Dalton Knecht may be on his way to NBA Rooke of the Year honors, and LeBron James is understandably fired up about that possibility.

Knecht was one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft class given his resume. After spending two seasons with Northern Colorado, where he averaged 20.2 points per game in year two, Knecht transferred to Tennessee where he was named SEC Player of the Year while averaging nearly 22 points and five rebounds per contest.

It was a small-ish sample size of Knecht getting it done at the highest collegiate level. Sixteen teams passed on the 6-foot-6 shooter before the Los Angeles Lakers called his name with the 17th overall pick.

It appears that was a very wise move by the Lakers' front office.

Knecht is averaging a tick more than 11 points in 21.5 minutes of action per game, but has shown serious flashes in each of the Lakers' last two games scoring 27 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and then making nine threes en route to a 37 point game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

James was asked about Knecht after the Lakers earned what was their sixth straight win, and he made it abundantly clear that teams who passed on the former Volunteer royally messed up.

"They (the Lakers) didn’t find DK — the other 16 teams f–ked up," James told reporters. "Did anyone watch him? They just f–ked up."

To James' credit, he was on Team Knecht months ago. He told the media back in June that he was giving Knecht some serious attention during Tennessee's March Madness run.

Interestingly enough, Jared McCain, who was drafted 16th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers right before Knecht's name was called, is currently the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year.