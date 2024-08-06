Team USA Basketball's LeBron James Required Stitches After Taking Elbow to the Face Against Brazil

Team USA Basketball's LeBron James took an extra hit on Tuesday against Brazil in a quarterfinal matchup that deeply damaged the NBA vet.

Coach Steve Kerr relayed after the game that James saw his night end early after taking an elbow above his left eye from guard Georginho de Paula, which later required four stitches.

Team USA responded to watching their King go down with a 122-87 beat-down and remaining undefeated (4-0) at the Olympics.

James exited the game in the third quarter, heading to the locker room to get patched up.

The 39-year-old NBA superstar grimaced in pain for a while on the court. LeBron remained on the sidelines toward the end of the fourth quarter, watching his team humble the Brazilian national team.

Barring any concussion news, James will be ready to suit up for Team USA's semifinal matchup against Serbia and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela