LeBron James Grandstands With Social Media Break: 'Too Much Hate In The World'

LeBron James, King of the NBA, is fed up with online negativity.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old announced that he's taking time off social media, adding a lengthy statement about rampant "hate" in the world.

As the rest of the sports world takes a Victory Lap over Donald Trump's win, James and other libs who stuck their necks out for Kamala Harris are soaking in their awful endorsements of the failed candidate.

James prefaced his ‘indefinite’ break from social media with … a social media post.

He used his fake outrage to also laud his previous podcast endeavor with player-turned-coach JJ Redick, saying that the right kind of media comes from the players.

Riiiiight.

"And with that said I’ll holla at y’all!" James said on X on Wednesday afternoon. "Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care."

Usually, LeBron saves his social media breaks for the playoffs. This year, he's taking off before Christmas.

The reactions to LeBron's "outrage" pounced on the King for his grandstanding.

By now, we know two things about LeBron: 1.) He won't be off social media for long. 2.) James is probably upset about the celebration over Donald Trump's win.

The King is used to drawing attention without taking accountability for it.

It's time for these athletes to grow some thick skin.

