LeBron James Admits Defeat To The NFL During Kelce Podcast

LeBron James has admitted defeat!

The outspoken "King" has changed his tune after initially claiming that the NBA continues to reign supreme on Christmas Day.

Upon further review, and after the ratings showed that this year's NFL Christmas Day broadcast obliterated the NBA, LeBron now admits that he was full of it to begin with, but claims that he "had to stand up for the NBA." Talk about being weak!

THE NFL DECIMATED THE NBA

"I saw the f***ing numbers after the fact," James said during his appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast that was released today. "You guys kicked our ass, OK? From a viewership standpoint, you kicked our ass. The games weren't as great as they should have been, but when you have f***ing Beyoncé come out there, Pat Mahomes and Travis, and you guys go there and kick Pittsburgh's ass," he continued.

Really, LeBron? You're bringing up Beyoncé in this as if that's the reason why more people tuned into two absolute blowout games in the NFL compared to the NBA? Wow, it's astonishing that you really are that clueless as to why people have been massively tuning out of watching the NBA.

Historically, the NBA has always played a number of games on Christmas Day. However, this year, the NFL scheduled two games, both of which were available only on Netflix and turned out to not even be close. The Ravens rocked the Texans 31-2, while Travis Kelce's Chiefs slammed the Steelers 29-10.

Despite the blowouts, Nielsen reported that more than 30 million people tuned into each football game- totaling more than 65 million. Meanwhile, the NBA averaged around 5.25 million viewers per game, according to Nielsen. Talk about not even being close. That's like me trying to dunk a basketball!

THE NBA IS CLUELESS ABOUT WHY IT IS LOSING VIEWERS

After the Lakers defeated the Warriors 115-113, James told reporters that he "loved the NFL, but Christmas was [the NBA's] day."

But even LeBron couldn't hide from his own BS after Jason and Travis Kelce called him out on it as suddenly the King Had No Clothes On, while the NBA continues to get no ratings.

