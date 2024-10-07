Latest Lawsuit Tied To Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Been Resolved

A lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson concerning a ‘lewd’ date has been resolved.

News of the latest lawsuit first emerged in early September when a plaintiff in Houston made allegations of sexual assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress, while Watson and the unnamed woman were on a date.

The legal filing against Watson has been filed under "Jane Doe."

ProFootballTalk reported Monday that attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the 22 massage therapists in lawsuits against Watson, announced that the latest lawsuit has been resolved through a settlement.

"We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson," Buzbee announced, in a statement received by PFT. "The settlement is confidential."

The woman alleged that Watson appeared naked, unannounced, before her as the two went back to her residence in Houston without consent.

The complaint read, "When Watson finally arrived at Doe’s apartment, Doe had not finished putting on makeup, so she invited Watson in to have a seat in her living room while she finished getting ready.

"As she was putting on makeup in her bathroom, Doe left the bathroom door open and attempted a conversation with Watson, trying to ease the tension from his angry outburst. Jane Doe quickly began to believe she was talking to herself because Watson wasn’t responding."

The Browns start the season 1-4, and Watson's performance plays a significant factor.

The $230 million player has completed 60.3% of his passes, tossed for 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through five weeks. Against the league-worst pass defense in Washington this weekend, Watson threw for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Watson's off-field reputation does not match his on-field performance — terribly poor.

