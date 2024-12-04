Larry David Reprises His Role As George Steinbrenner In Topps Add With Stephen A. Smith, John Elway

One of the great, bizarre recurring characters in sitcom history was Seinfeld's interpretation of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, voiced by comedy great Larry David.

While the series went off the air in 1998, David's Steinbrenner is back, baby!

Topps is releasing a new set of baseball cards under its Bowman brand, but this one is unique.

The 2024 Bowman Draft set features a card of NFL legend John Elway wearing a Yankees jersey.

Elway was selected in the MLB Draft first by the Royals in 1979 and then by the Yankees in the second round of the 1981 Draft, just a few picks before the San Diego Padres selected Hall of Famer Tony Gwynne.

Now, the folks at Topps have cooked up a fantastic ad to promote the special Elway cards featuring Stephen A. Smith and, of course, David as Steinbrenner, which tells the story of how Steinbrenner pushed for the team to select Elway over Gwynne.

Considering Elway never played for the team and Gwynne became one of the sport's greatest hitters, that story would have been right at home in an episode of Seinfeld.

Also, a Keith Hernandez reference and a calzone reference?

That's gold, Jerry!

This isn't the first time Topps has snuck a "What if…?" card into the Bowman Draft set. In fact, they did it just last year with another NFL great.

The 2023 version of the set featured a card depicting NFL legend and current Fox broadcaster Tom Brady wearing a Montreal Expos uniform since the team selected him in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

This is such a cool idea, and even cooler that they were able to get Larry David — who just brought Curb Your Enthusiasm to an end earlier this year — to dust off his Steinbrenner impression.